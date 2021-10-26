Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Shares Gap Up to $2.03

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.03, but opened at $2.13. Genius Brands International shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 749,002 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative return on equity of 72.67% and a negative net margin of 1,927.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNUS. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Brands International during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Brands International in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genius Brands International by 671.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Brands International in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, marketing, and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media distribution and retail channels. The firm acts as a licensing agent for certain brands, such as Llama Llama, Psycho Bunny, From Frank, and Celessence Technologies.

