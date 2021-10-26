Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Shares Gap Up to $2.03

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.03, but opened at $2.13. Genius Brands International shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 749,002 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62.
Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative return on equity of 72.67% and a negative net margin of 1,927.46%.
About Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS)
Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, marketing, and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media distribution and retail channels. The firm acts as a licensing agent for certain brands, such as Llama Llama, Psycho Bunny, From Frank, and Celessence Technologies.
