GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Shares Gap Down to $11.46

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.46, but opened at $11.15. GCM Grosvenor shares last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 153 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GCMG. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut GCM Grosvenor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 million. Analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCMG. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter worth $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 40.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile (NASDAQ:GCMG)

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.