GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. GB Sciences shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 210,607 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

About GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX)

GB Sciences, Inc is a phytomedical research and biopharmaceutical drug development company, which focus on treating diseases with cannabinoid medicines. The firm is engaged in the research and development of plant-based medicines and plans to produce plant-inspired and complex therapeutic mixtures based on its portfolio of intellectual property.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for GB Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.