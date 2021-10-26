GameCredits (GAME) Trading Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 26th. In the last week, GameCredits has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. GameCredits has a market cap of $23.11 million and $314,133.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $194.81 or 0.00312902 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000436 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About GameCredits

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,367,269 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.