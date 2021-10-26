FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $8.28 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.22. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.30.

NYSE:DGX opened at $145.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $160.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.06.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at $59,753,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

