FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Celanese Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Celanese in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 24th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $18.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $17.86. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.75 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Celanese from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.56.

Shares of CE stock opened at $171.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese has a 1-year low of $109.14 and a 1-year high of $172.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

