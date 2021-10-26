Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) were down 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.73 and last traded at $15.75. Approximately 50,618 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,649,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YMM shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.04.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.28 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 23.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

