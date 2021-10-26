Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price hoisted by Argus from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.06.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $39.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.93. The stock has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 449,673 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $14,628,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 158,022 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 50,600 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 26,757 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

