Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Brokerages expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to post sales of $1.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.94 billion and the highest is $1.95 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year sales of $7.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $7.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

FBHS traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.50. 77,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,710. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.23 and its 200 day moving average is $99.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $114.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.