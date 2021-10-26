Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 35,901 shares.The stock last traded at $9.76 and had previously closed at $9.75.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV in the second quarter worth $98,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV in the second quarter worth approximately $981,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

