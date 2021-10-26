Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 304 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $1,429,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $402,403,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 13.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after acquiring an additional 871,428 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in Amgen by 67.4% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 27,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.58.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $207.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.38. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.47 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $117.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

