Formidable Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,887.23.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,748.94 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,508.48 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,799.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,554.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

