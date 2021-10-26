Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 41,737 Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. 33.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CXM opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CXM. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.65 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.97.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

