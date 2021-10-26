Fmr LLC Sells 508,169 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 164,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 508,169 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $24,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $4,617,734.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,822,024.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $783,188.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,293 shares of company stock worth $14,026,861. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

DRI opened at $143.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.34 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.13 and its 200 day moving average is $144.77.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

