Fmr LLC Lowers Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 623,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566,883 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.37% of The New York Times worth $27,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The New York Times by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of The New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at $586,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NYT stock opened at $54.75 on Tuesday. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $58.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average is $46.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.07 and a beta of 0.81.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.35 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

