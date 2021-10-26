Fmr LLC Lowers Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87,331 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.21% of Kadant worth $24,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,356,000 after buying an additional 62,053 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant in the second quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 5.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 60.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 120.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

KAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,409 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.44, for a total transaction of $976,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 777 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total transaction of $159,751.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,752,290. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KAI opened at $217.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.75 and a 200 day moving average of $188.22. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.14 and a twelve month high of $225.64.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $195.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

