Fmr LLC Cuts Position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,037,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,845 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics were worth $24,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDMT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 40.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 33.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,612,000 after buying an additional 184,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $888.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average is $29.14. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $55.11.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Schaffer sold 16,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $482,679.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,668 shares of company stock worth $1,536,155. 19.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

