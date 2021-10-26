Fmr LLC Buys 39,886 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 559,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,886 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.16% of The Carlyle Group worth $26,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $106,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $117,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 192,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $10,505,642.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $715,066.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,929,792 shares of company stock valued at $532,749,616. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $55.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.70. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.76 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. On average, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

