Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PFO)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.8% over the last three years.
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.75. 11,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,489. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $14.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
