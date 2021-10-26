Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PFO)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.8% over the last three years.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.75. 11,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,489. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $14.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.10% of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

