First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,283,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,241 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $291,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 91.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,672,000 after purchasing an additional 306,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $811,269,000 after purchasing an additional 236,236 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.8% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 48,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.78. The stock had a trading volume of 120,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,241,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $469.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.11 and a 200 day moving average of $197.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.22.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

