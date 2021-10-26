First Trust Advisors LP Has $419.70 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,670,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for about 0.4% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $419,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Summit Insights upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $33,700,493.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.75, for a total value of $2,747,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 284,067 shares of company stock worth $73,853,753. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $14.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $294.80. The company had a trading volume of 76,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,750. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.10 and a 52 week high of $290.73. The company has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a PE ratio of -355.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.12.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

