First Trust Advisors LP Buys 448,859 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 186.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 448,859 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $305,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Humana by 23.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 18.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 10.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 315,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,407,000 after buying an additional 30,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.92.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $466.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,338. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.