First Trust Advisors LP Buys 102,246 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,857,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,246 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 0.6% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.29% of Accenture worth $547,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 456.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 73.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.78. 13,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $332.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.27. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $212.45 and a 1 year high of $357.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.42.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.84, for a total value of $1,022,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,723 shares of company stock worth $3,647,562 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.