First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 57.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,443,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620,114 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $345,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% in the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 286,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,259,000 after buying an additional 19,305 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.28.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $82.00. 110,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,290,251. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $85.60. The firm has a market cap of $207.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

