First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120.22 Million

Equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will announce $120.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $121.96 million. First Industrial Realty Trust reported sales of $112.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year sales of $472.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $469.32 million to $476.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $504.09 million, with estimates ranging from $484.42 million to $526.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,670,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,950,000 after acquiring an additional 95,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.13. 9,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,103. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

