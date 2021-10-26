First Hawaiian, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Hawaiian in a report issued on Sunday, October 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

FHB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

FHB opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $30.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 71,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,215,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,153,000 after purchasing an additional 305,348 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,853,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,553,000 after purchasing an additional 74,655 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 16.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 185,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 26,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter worth $6,398,000.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 71.72%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.