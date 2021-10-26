First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of First Community stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,759. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Community has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. First Community had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Community by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 32,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Community by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of First Community by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Community by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Community by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

