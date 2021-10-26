First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Trims Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 203.6% in the second quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,119,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,146,000 after buying an additional 1,007,953 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,455,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,957,000 after buying an additional 765,685 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM opened at $96.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.27. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.71%.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

