First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Lowers Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA decreased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $56,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 58.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of IYF opened at $89.83 on Tuesday. iShares US Financials ETF has a one year low of $54.42 and a one year high of $90.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.19 and a 200 day moving average of $82.07.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.