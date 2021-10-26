First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Buys Shares of 9,856 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA owned approximately 0.19% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New stock opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.09. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87.

