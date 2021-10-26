First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Acquires 211 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in O. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 57.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 310.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

O stock opened at $73.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.74. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $74.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 74.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

