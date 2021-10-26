First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Announces Earnings Results

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Shares of FBP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 81,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,311. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.38. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average of $12.43.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.