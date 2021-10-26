Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (FC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on November 15th

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

TSE:FC opened at C$14.93 on Tuesday. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of C$11.68 and a 1 year high of C$15.84. The company has a current ratio of 12.33, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61. The stock has a market cap of C$469.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.89.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.47 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TD Securities assumed coverage on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Morris Fischtein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.27, for a total value of C$152,714.00.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.