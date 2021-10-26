Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Receives $41.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FINGF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Finning International from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

FINGF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288. Finning International has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average is $25.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.7179 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th.

About Finning International

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

