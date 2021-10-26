Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Receives $41.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.88.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on FINGF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Finning International from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
FINGF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288. Finning International has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average is $25.93.
About Finning International
Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.
