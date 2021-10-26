Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) PT Lowered to C$11.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.00.

Shares of TSE:FSZ traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.64. The company had a trading volume of 165,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,321. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Fiera Capital has a one year low of C$9.31 and a one year high of C$11.83.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$166.60 million. Research analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 1.4400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiera Capital news, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 111,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.24, for a total value of C$1,143,885.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,302 shares in the company, valued at C$965,501.60. Also, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 54,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total value of C$569,448.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,252,053.81. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 469,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,869,952.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

