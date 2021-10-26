Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Unio Capital LLC

Unio Capital LLC lowered its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,415 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up about 4.0% of Unio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Unio Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $9,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,683,000 after buying an additional 792,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,277,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,437,000 after buying an additional 281,616 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 17.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,175,000 after buying an additional 1,405,001 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,518,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,940,000 after buying an additional 775,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,464,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,293,000 after buying an additional 403,177 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $881,616.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at $326,109.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,265 shares of company stock valued at $178,774 and have sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,235. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $56.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.15 and its 200-day moving average is $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.