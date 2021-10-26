Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 895 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 134.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM opened at $229.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.14 and its 200-day moving average is $223.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $151.39 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.