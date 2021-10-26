Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,175 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $231.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $155.15 and a twelve month high of $232.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.17.

