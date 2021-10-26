Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Set at $420.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has been given a $420.00 target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.78% from the stock’s previous close.

FB has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.83.

Shares of FB opened at $328.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total value of $88,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $16,910,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,426,083 shares of company stock worth $867,082,128 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

