Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $400.00 at Bank of America

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FB. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC boosted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.33.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $328.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.28. The stock has a market cap of $926.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total transaction of $88,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.86, for a total transaction of $27,585,278.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,426,083 shares of company stock valued at $867,082,128 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its stake in Facebook by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $2,215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $7,399,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $24,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

