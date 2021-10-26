Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Announces Earnings Results

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share.

Shares of FB stock traded down $6.06 on Tuesday, hitting $322.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,719,850. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $356.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.86, for a total transaction of $27,585,278.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,426,083 shares of company stock valued at $867,082,128. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Facebook stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 958 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.19.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.