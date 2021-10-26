Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Cut by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,791,392 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 283,411 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.0% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $970,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 664.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,426,083 shares of company stock worth $867,082,128 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $6.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $322.50. The stock had a trading volume of 668,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,719,850. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $356.26 and a 200-day moving average of $340.28. The firm has a market cap of $909.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.19.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.