Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.86

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.86 and last traded at $51.86, with a volume of 12147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.59.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.11.

Get Exelon alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Exelon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Exelon by 81.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelon by 108.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.