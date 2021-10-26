Exact Sciences (EXAS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Exact Sciences to post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. On average, analysts expect Exact Sciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

EXAS stock opened at $93.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.29. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $89.65 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.44.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,820 shares of company stock worth $6,026,042. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.