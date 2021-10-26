Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Position Increased by Tri Locum Partners LP

Tri Locum Partners LP increased its position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 513.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 496,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,801 shares during the period. Evolus comprises about 2.1% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tri Locum Partners LP’s holdings in Evolus were worth $6,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Evolus by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 32,719 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,988,000. AWH Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Evolus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,087,000. 29.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Evolus stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.43. Evolus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.51 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 209.46% and a negative net margin of 171.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $24,676,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,064,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,616,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vikram Malik sold 11,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $125,601.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 137,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,460 and sold 2,762,335 shares worth $26,455,493. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

