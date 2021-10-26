Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR)

Analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DLR. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.91.

DLR opened at $156.72 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $168.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 87.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.32.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $3,751,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,395,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,211,000 after purchasing an additional 201,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,257,000 after acquiring an additional 378,208 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 721.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 10,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,264,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,981,000 after acquiring an additional 24,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

