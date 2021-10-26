Evedo 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.30 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 26th. Evedo has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Evedo has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00053985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.95 or 0.00217779 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.90 or 0.00104733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,483,862 coins. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

