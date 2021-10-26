Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $129.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Euronet’s third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.77 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18% and improved 58% year over year on better revenues and a prompt revival of EFT transactions. Its shares have outperformed its industry in a year. Several initiatives, such as the ATM network participation agreements poise the company well for growth. While the Money Transfer Segment has been benefiting from the physical and digital distribution channels, the epay segment gained traction from the strategy of boosting digital channels. Its digital transactions have been gaining traction for quite some time. However, it is persistently grappling with high operating expenses, which put pressure on margins. Its weak ROE bothers. The balance sheet position is another concern.”

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EEFT. Truist decreased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.10.

EEFT stock opened at $122.53 on Monday. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $86.42 and a twelve month high of $167.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.24 and its 200-day moving average is $138.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.19 and a beta of 1.62.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $714.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.12 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $147,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

