Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $742.15 Million

Brokerages forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will post $742.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $700.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $784.20 million. Euronet Worldwide posted sales of $706.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $714.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.12 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on EEFT shares. Truist cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.10.

EEFT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.53. 393,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,242. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $86.42 and a fifty-two week high of $167.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

