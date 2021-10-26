Ethverse 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,780.00 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 25% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. One Ethverse coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges. Ethverse has a total market cap of $966,151.07 and $3,780.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethverse has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $308.28 or 0.00493538 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001430 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.91 or 0.00971608 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse Profile

Ethverse (ETHV) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,971,325 coins and its circulating supply is 7,881,152 coins. The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

